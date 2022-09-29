2 indicted in Madison County mail theft

Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County.
A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail.
Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
The incident occurred in Madison County on Sept. 6, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
No other details have been released.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Secret Service investigated the case, along with the Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis Barlow is prosecuting the case.