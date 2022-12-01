2 indicted in fatal shooting of Florida college student during kidnapping, robbery in Alabama forest

A federal grand jury has indicted two women on multiple charges stemming from a kidnapping and attempted robbery in the Talladega National Forest in August.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the four-count indictments against 20-year-old Yasmine Marie Adel Hider of Edmond, Oklahoma, and 36-year-old Krystal Diane Pinkins of Memphis, Tennessee. Each woman is charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
They're accused of separate but related incidents that happened Aug. 14 near Cheaha State Park in Clay County. Authorities at the time said 22-year-old Adam Simjee, a Florida college student, was traveling with his girlfriend on a National Forest Service road when Hider flagged them down and claimed she needed help with her car.
When the couple stopped, Hider allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered them into the woods. Simjee produced his own weapon, leading to a shootout between the two, according to reports.
Simjee died, while Hider was injured. When authorities arrived, they spotted Pinkins and a 5-year-old boy armed with a shotgun at a camp in the forest. The sheriff's office said at the time that the women may have been living off the grid in the National Forest.
Child welfare workers took custody of the child. Pinkins and Hider were arrested.
If convicted on the murder, kidnapping or unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence charges, the women could be sentenced to life in federal prison. If convicted on the robbery charge, they would face up to 15 years in federal prison.