2 indicted in child porn case, including Madison man whose home was raided by FBI earlier this month

An FBI investigation into a child pornography website has led to federal indictments for two men, including a Madison resident whose home was raided earlier this month, records show.
William Michael Spearman, 56, of Madison and Gregory Malcolm Good, 74, of Silver Springs, Nevada, have each allegedly admitted to their roles on the website, which allowed users to communicate with each other and share child pornography through web links in their messages.
According to federal court records, Spearman was an administrator and Good was a moderator on the website. Both allegedly admitted to sharing child porn videos with other users and having collections of child porn at their homes.
Spearman and Good were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. They each face one count of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and one count of conspiracy to distribute child pornography, while Spearman was indicted on an additional charge of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.
Spearman’s home on Rolling Lea Place in Madison was raided by federal agents in November, about one month after agents searched Good’s home in Nevada. Through affidavits filed in the case, FBI Special Agent David J. Backlund detailed how both men not only confessed to actively using and helping run the website but also to collections of child pornography stored on thumb drives or electronic devices in their homes.
Backlund said the website had at least 100 registered members and provided instructions on how to share child pornography with other members. Spearman and Good welcomed users to the website, offered guidance, shared links and helped recruit other members to serve as moderators, according to Backlund.
When the FBI arrived at Spearman’s home, Backlund said, agents found him in his garage with a laptop open to the website under investigation and to another child pornography website, as well as with a thumb drive containing “a large volume of child pornography.” Spearman told agents he’d been active on the website since 2018.
The FBI’s investigation showed Good had only been active since early 2021, and when agents arrived at his home, he admitted to being a user, staff member and moderator on the website. He also directed agents to the multiple thumb drives in his home containing his collection of child pornography.
If convicted, each man faces 15–30 years in federal prison for the conspiracy to advertise charge and 5–20 years for the conspiracy to distribute charge. For the child exploitation charge, Spearman would face 20 years to life imprisonment if convicted.
The case is currently set to be tried in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.