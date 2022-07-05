2 in custody after standoff in New Hope mobile home park

Two people are in custody after a standoff Tuesday with members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT.
The man and woman were among four occupants in a residence at Shady Lane Mobile Home Park in New Hope. The sheriff's office said it used "energetic breaching techniques," including tear gas, to clear the residence.
It took about two hours from learning the wanted individuals were in the residence to them leaving the residence, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported during the standoff.
A box of kittens was also found inside the home.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.