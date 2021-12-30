2 hurt after dump truck crashes into Franklin County home

A Franklin County couple is in the hospital after a tandem dump truck smashed into their house.
The truck hit the house on County Road 75 near the intersection with County Road 244 about 7 a.m. Thursday.
The truck entered the house in the bedroom, where one of the two occupants was sleeping.
Franklin County EMA Director Mary Glass says both occupants were taken to a hospital in Florence.
The truck driver was not injured.
The truck has since been pulled from the house and all utilities shut off.
Glass said the house was totaled.