2 hurt after chase involving police in Florence

Two people were hurt after leading law enforcement on a chase early Friday afternoon, according to Florence Police.
The Florence Police Department said the chase began after a traffic infraction on Mall Road about 1 p.m. The chase led to the industrial park in the area of Rushton Street and Mars Hill Road.
Police said the white SUV lost control and hit a tree.
A male driver was flown by Air Evac to a hospital.
A female passenger was taken to North Alabama Medical Center by ambulance.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
