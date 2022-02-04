 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 Huntsville students face disciplinary action after off-campus incident causes temporary lockdown

  • 0
Huntsville City Schools sign

Two students at Huntsville Junior High School now face disciplinary action after an incident off-campus Friday afternoon led to a temporary lockdown at the school.

Huntsville City Schools issued a statement Friday saying the school was notified of an incident in the area around 2:35 p.m. After the school was placed on lockdown, "the campus remained under secure perimeter" for a time but has since resumed normal operations.

The school system said it has learned the two students, who have not been publicly identified, had BB guns near the school. 

"This behavior is unacceptable, and the students involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district's Behavioral Learning Guide and any changes from law enforcement authorities," HCS' statement reads.

The school system encouraged families to speak with their children about the importance of reporting suspicious or unusual activity and the importance of making good decisions.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

