2 Huntsville students face disciplinary action after off-campus incident causes temporary lockdown

Two students at Huntsville Junior High School now face disciplinary action after an incident off-campus Friday afternoon led to a temporary lockdown at the school.
Huntsville City Schools issued a statement Friday saying the school was notified of an incident in the area around 2:35 p.m. After the school was placed on lockdown, "the campus remained under secure perimeter" for a time but has since resumed normal operations.
The school system said it has learned the two students, who have not been publicly identified, had BB guns near the school.
"This behavior is unacceptable, and the students involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district's Behavioral Learning Guide and any changes from law enforcement authorities," HCS' statement reads.
The school system encouraged families to speak with their children about the importance of reporting suspicious or unusual activity and the importance of making good decisions.