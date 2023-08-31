2 Huntsville natives named drum majors for 'Million Dollar Band'

A dream years in the making is now a reality for four University of Alabama students who are now drum majors in the "Million Dollar Band."
WAAY 31 talked to two of the drum majors from Huntsville to find out how they are preparing for the season opener on Saturday.
Huntsville High alumna Ansley Boles is ready to make her debut. Boles worked her way up the ranks from cleaning the band's dirty uniforms to the most-coveted position of drum major.
As anyone in leadership will tell you, stepping into the spotlight requires drive, determination and focus - all three of which Boles possesses.
When she is exhausted from long hours of practicing in the extreme heat everyday in band camp from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., she tells herself to, “remember the hype, remember why you signed the dotted line. Get through the hard parts, so you can get to the awesome!”
Boles’ ease into stepping into this position comes from a long list of female role models, including her former band directors at Hampton Cove Middle School and Huntsville High School and her mom, Erin Dacy, a former news anchor at WAAY-TV.
"We wanted it so much for her. Then, for you to see your child achieve their dream, nothing like it,” Dacy said. “We like to say they work almost as hard as the Crimson Tide football team. They are carrying 40 pounds of equipment in the heat.”
Director of Bands Dr. Kenneth Ozzello is very impressed with this year’s group. He whittled down the competition from 50 potential drum majors to four.
“Every year, we're trying to move the ball forward. We try to be progressive and get a little better every year,” he said.
For Sparkman High alum Isaiah Vasquez, his main goal this year is not to waste anyone's time.
"I have to learn all of the signals and all of the protocol. When a freshman makes a mistake, they can fix it real quick. When I make a mistake, we have to do the rep all over again. That's a little nerve-racking," he said.
Drum majors have a lot on their plate. They have to balance schoolwork, while leading a group of 400 people. Vasques said it is a lot of pressure, "but, personally, I've been here for a long time. So, you get used to it.”
On Saturday, the "Million Dollar Band" will perfect their halftime show and perform for more than 100,000 cheering fans.
Dacy will perform double-duty this weekend, as she cheers on both of her daughters, Ansley and Jillian, while they perform in the band, while rooting for the Crimson Tide.
"I will have my clear bag with the Roll Tide strap. I would really like to take my 'Million Dollar Band' cap and put the girls' names on the back. I am over the top!” said Dacy.
Alabama will take on Middle Tennessee on Saturday.