2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting

Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.
The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's help with the case. One week later, GBI said it had an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Kavon Collier of Huntsville, who was arrested Aug. 10 in Huntsville and extradited to the Walker County Jail.
The next week, another arrest warrant was obtained for 23-year-old Eric Dodds of Huntsville. Dodds was arrested Aug. 16 in Limestone County and was set to also be extradited to the Walker County Jail.
GBI and the Walker County Sheriff's Office thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Rossville Police Department and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office for their help in the case.