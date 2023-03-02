2 hospitalized, suspect charged with elder abuse after Fort Payne welfare check

Fort Payne man charged with elder abuse, domestic violence
A Fort Payne man faces elder abuse charges after a welfare check at a home.
Brent Preston Hunter, 56, was arrested Sunday by the Fort Payne Police Department. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, two counts of elder abuse, and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.
During the welfare check, officers said they found two people at the residence who Hunter was suspected of injuring. They were transported to DeKalb Regional by DeKalb Ambulance Service and then both were transferred to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
Hunter is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and $55,000 property bond.
This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by Fort Payne Police Department Investigators and Investigators with the DeKalb/Cherokee County District Attorney’s offices.