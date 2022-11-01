2 found dead during burglary call in Decatur

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police said they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning.
Police were called out to the area around 2 a.m. to reports of a burglary. When officers got there, they discovered one person dead outside the home and one person dead inside.
Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect right now. The victims have not been identified.
A robbery call overnight turns into a homicide investigation. @DecaturALPD says two people are dead on Chestnut Street.— Luke Hajdasz (@LukeWAAY31) November 1, 2022
Still working to learn more details. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/mLDY4Nkquv