2 found dead during burglary call in Decatur

Homicide Investigation in Decatur
Decatur Police
Decatur Police investigating Homicide Tuesday

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police said they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to the area around 2 a.m. to reports of a burglary. When officers got there, they discovered one person dead outside the home and one person dead inside.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect right now. The victims have not been identified. 

