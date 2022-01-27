2 former Limestone County school leaders may testify against former co-defendant in fraud trial

Two former school superintendents from Limestone County could testify for the prosecution in a co-defendant's trial over a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.
Federal prosecutors say former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk will be a witness in William Richard Carter's trial.
Jury selection in that case starts Feb. 7.
Prosecutors say they may also call former Athens City Superintendent Trey Holladay. He pleaded guilty last month.
Holladay, Sisk and three other co-defendants who pleaded guilty are currently awaiting sentencing.