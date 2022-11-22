2 foreign exchange students removed from DeKalb County woman’s home in drug probe

A DeKalb County woman has been arrested and two foreign exchange students have been moved out of Alabama after she was accused of delinquency and drug crimes.
Catherine C. Findley, 52, of Valley Head was arrested Nov. 17 on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two foreign exchange students were moved out of state to continue with the program on Nov. 2, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The move and Findley’s arrest came after an investigation by the sheriff’s office, DeKalb County Drug Task Force and ASSE – World Heritage, a foreign exchange student company.
The investigation is ongoing.