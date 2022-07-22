2 Florida men charged with scamming elderly Florence woman

Two Florida men are facing financial exploitation charges after investigators say they pretended to be with the FBI to scam an elderly Florence woman.
Florence Police Department said the 71-year-old victim was contacted by people pretending to be from the FBI. The callers told her that her bank accounts were compromised and that she should withdraw a large sum of cash.
She was then told to package the funds and meet the scammers in person.
The department said detectives kept an eye on the woman, which eventually led them to a suspect vehicle and two suspects: Isaia Hernandez, 56, of Bellview, Florida; and Presley Martinez, 36, of Ocala, Florida.
Martinez and Hernandez were booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on $30,000 bond each, but police say a hearing is set for Friday to revoke their bonds.
The men are each charged with one count of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.
Florence Police remind everyone that law enforcement will never call asking for money, a gift card, personal information over the phone or payment over the phone. If you receive a call from someone requesting such a thing, hang up immediately and call your local law enforcement agency.
If you are a Florence resident who believes you have been a victim of fraud, call Florence Police at 256-760-6610 or text FPDTIP plus your message to 274-637.
The FBI assisted with this case.