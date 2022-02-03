2 DeKalb County men charged in separate sex crimes involving underage victims

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two men were arrested and charged in January for crimes involving children.
Eduardo Jimenez Juan, 21, of Fort Payne was charged with rape after the sheriff’s office received information on Jan. 19 that alleged he was involved in a sexual relationship with an underage girl.
No other details in the case have been released. Juan is not currently listed as an inmate in the Dekalb County Jail.
The second arrest involved Dustin Lewayne Elkins, 37, of Valley Head.
The sheriff’s office said it received information on Jan. 27 that an underage girl was being sexually abused and harassed by an adult male via cell phone. An investigation led deputies to Elkins.
Ekins is charged with electronic solicitation of a child, sexual abuse, domestic violence and assault, according to the jail’s website.
His bond was set at $50,000.