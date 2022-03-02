2 dead in crash involving a train, box truck in Limestone County

An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving a train and box truck in Limestone County Wednesday morning.
State Troopers say the crash happened after the box truck fell off I-65N onto the tracks below. Police don't know what time that happened, but say a train hit that truck around 5 a.m.
It's unclear how long the truck was on the tracks before the train hit it.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says the victims, both Hispanic men, are from Nashville.
The truck fell off the northbound lanes just before exit 361 in Elkmont.
Neighbors say that stretch of I-65 is a dangerous one.
"(I) feel for the family. It's a nightmare," said Tonia Cofer who lives nearby. "Just wondering what happened. It's terrible really. There's been other incidents. I've lived here for years and you would be surprised how often it happens on this bridge."
State Troopers say they are working to determine if the two men died from the fall or the collision.
Their identities have not yet been released.