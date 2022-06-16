2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills; suspect in custody

Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.
Vestavia Hills Police said a suspected shooter is in custody. The shooter is believed to have been acting alone when they walked into the church and started shooting.
The church was set to host its monthly potluck dinner Thursday evening. The potluck was set from 5–7 p.m., and police say they received the call about an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.
Multiple police and fire departments responded to the call, and some are continuing to assist in the investigation.
