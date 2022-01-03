2 children, their mother killed in Haleyville house fire

A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire in Haleyville on Monday morning.
Haleyville City Schools identified the two children as Annabelle and Jacob Evans, students at Haleyville Elementary School. Their mother was Cara Evans.
An account has been set up at First National Bank to help the children's father and to help with funeral expenses. HCS said the family has asked for donations to the account, "Haleyville Elementary: In Care of the Ricky Evans Family," in lieu of flowers.
School officials said counselors will be available Monday, Jan. 10, for any students who need help during this time.