2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville/Madison County

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Madison County in north central Alabama... * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 905 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Madison County from Gurley to Madison. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in this area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED