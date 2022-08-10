2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville/Madison County

On Tuesday night, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made in reference to a shooting.
Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft.
The driver met deputies and EMS in the parking lot of a convenience store about seven miles east of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies and EMS found three people shot within the car, two of whom were children.
The third victim was the mother of one of the children.
A 13-year-old female victim was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
A 10-year old male victim suffered a grazing wound, as did his mother.
Another child in the car, as well as the male driving the car were unhurt.
Sheriff's office investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 934 Ardmore Highway. Believing the suspect might still be in the residence, assistance from the Madison County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office SWAT was requested. The MCSO SWAT team working with the LCSO SWAT team ultimately made entry to the residence. but the suspect was not there.
Lincoln County Deputies are looking for Brodrick Dewayne Fearns, 42, in connection to the shooting.
Fearns has ties to Huntsville and may be there, or in the Madison County.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or call the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP.
You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $10,00 reward.
From earlier:
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms several people were shot in a rural neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Deputies are searching for the shooter.
An investigator on scene said no one has died.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search efforts. Brent Patterson with MCSO said they got a call about the situation around 1:30 a.m.
Right now, investigators are outside a home near Ardmore Highway on Ballard Hollow Road.
Avoid the area if you can.