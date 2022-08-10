 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 905 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Madison County from
Gurley to Madison. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in this
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And M
University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Ryland,
Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville/Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
Brodrick Dewayne Fearns

Brodrick Dewayne Fearns

On Tuesday night, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made in reference to a shooting.

Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft.

The driver met deputies and EMS in the parking lot of a convenience store about seven miles east of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and EMS found three people shot within the car, two of whom were children.

The third victim was the mother of one of the children.

A 13-year-old female victim was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

A 10-year old male victim suffered a grazing wound, as did his mother.

Another child in the car, as well as the male driving the car were unhurt.

Sheriff's office investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 934 Ardmore Highway. Believing the suspect might still be in the residence, assistance from the Madison County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office SWAT was requested. The MCSO SWAT team working with the LCSO SWAT team ultimately made entry to the residence. but the suspect was not there.

Lincoln County Deputies are looking for Brodrick Dewayne Fearns, 42, in connection to the shooting.

Fearns has ties to Huntsville and may be there, or in the Madison County.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or call the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $10,00 reward.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates

From earlier:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms several people were shot in a rural neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Deputies are searching for the shooter. 

An investigator on scene said no one has died. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search efforts. Brent Patterson with MCSO said they got a call about the situation around 1:30 a.m.

Right now, investigators are outside a home near Ardmore Highway on Ballard Hollow Road. 

Avoid the area if you can.

Lincoln County large law enforcement presence

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you