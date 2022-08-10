2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1207 PM CDT, Runoff from recent rainfall will continue to cause lingering minor or nuisance flooding through 3 PM CDT this afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall fell across much of Central Madison County. Indian Creek at Madison is rapidly rising and is currently at 6 feet. Flood Stage is 7.5 feet, and though it is not expected to reach flood stage, some minor or nuisance flooding is possible in Western Madison County through later this afternoon. Other river gages in the city of Huntsville are rapidly rising as well, but are not expected to reach flood stage. Additional heavy rainfall may cause additional flooding concerns later today. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&