 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1207 PM CDT, Runoff from recent rainfall will continue to
cause lingering minor or nuisance flooding through 3 PM CDT
this afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall fell
across much of Central Madison County. Indian Creek at
Madison is rapidly rising and is currently at 6 feet. Flood
Stage is 7.5 feet, and though it is not expected to reach
flood stage, some minor or nuisance flooding is possible in
Western Madison County through later this afternoon. Other
river gages in the city of Huntsville are rapidly rising as
well, but are not expected to reach flood stage. Additional
heavy rainfall may cause additional flooding concerns later
today.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And
M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area

  • Updated
  • 0
Brodrick Dewayne Fearns

Brodrick Dewayne Fearns

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made in reference to a shooting Tuesday night.

Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee.

The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in the parking lot of a convenience store about 7 miles east of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and EMS found three people shot within the car, two of whom were children.

The third victim was the mother of one of the children.

A 13-year-old female victim was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. A 10-year old male victim suffered a grazing wound, as did his mother.

Another child in the car, as well as the male driving the car, were unhurt.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence at 934 Ardmore Highway. Believing the suspect might still be in the residence, assistance from the Madison County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office SWAT was requested. That SWAT team worked with the Lincoln County (Tenn.) SWAT team to make entry to the residence, but the suspect was not there.

Lincoln County deputies are now looking for Brodrick Dewayne Fearns, 42, in connection to the shooting. Fearns has ties to Huntsville and may be there or in Madison County.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or call the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $10,00 reward.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

From earlier:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms several people were shot in a rural neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Deputies are searching for the shooter. 

An investigator on scene said no one has died. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search efforts. Brent Patterson with MCSO said they got a call about the situation around 1:30 a.m.

Right now, investigators are outside a home near Ardmore Highway on Ballard Hollow Road. 

Avoid the area if you can.

Lincoln County large law enforcement presence

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you