2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting

Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting.

Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed the victim died of a gunshot wound.

Police have not publicly identified the victim, as investigators are still working to notify next of kin.

Boles and Bates were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday. 

