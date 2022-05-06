2 charged with distributing drugs near a school in Colbert County

Two men were arrested during a Friday drug raid in Colbert County.
Demetrium “Demetrius” Ramson and Phillip Richardson were arrested at a residence in the 2,700 block of East 10th Avenue. Both were wanted for distribution of a controlled substance within three miles of a school, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, and $6,400 in cash.
The Colbert County Drug Task Force, Sheffield Police Department and Muscle Shoals SWAT Team took part in the raid.