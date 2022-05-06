 Skip to main content
2 charged with distributing drugs near a school in Colbert County

Colbert County drug evidence

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says this evidence was found during a drug raid on East 10th Avenue.

Two men were arrested during a Friday drug raid in Colbert County.

Demetrium “Demetrius” Ramson and Phillip Richardson were arrested at a residence in the 2,700 block of East 10th Avenue. Both were wanted for distribution of a controlled substance within three miles of a school, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, and $6,400 in cash.

The Colbert County Drug Task Force, Sheffield Police Department and Muscle Shoals SWAT Team took part in the raid.

Demetrium “Demetrius” Ramson and Phillip Richardson

Demetrium “Demetrius” Ramson and Phillip Richardson

