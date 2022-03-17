 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late this afternoon to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet by late this afternoon and evening, and then fall slip
back below flood stage after Midnight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Kareem Carter

Kareem Carter

The Florence Police Department has charged two with attempted murder after a shooting.

Kareem Carter, 20, is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, burglary to a vehicle and theft of property.

A male juvenile, whose name and photo are not being released due to his age, faces the same charges, police said.

Carter and the juvenile surrendered to police on Wednesday. Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $64,000 bonds.

Florence police says this all involves a March 4 shooting on West Cleveland Avenue. The victim told police he was shot at while on foot, and then again after he got into his vehicle.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

