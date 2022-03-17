2 charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

The Florence Police Department has charged two with attempted murder after a shooting.
Kareem Carter, 20, is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, burglary to a vehicle and theft of property.
A male juvenile, whose name and photo are not being released due to his age, faces the same charges, police said.
Carter and the juvenile surrendered to police on Wednesday. Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $64,000 bonds.
Florence police says this all involves a March 4 shooting on West Cleveland Avenue. The victim told police he was shot at while on foot, and then again after he got into his vehicle.