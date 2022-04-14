 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
2 charged with attempted murder after Wednesday drive-by shooting at Tuscumbia apartment complex

Jameson Hogans and Xavier Keshun King

Jameson Hogans, left, and Xavier Keshun King

A suspect who visited the Tuscumbia Police Department to "clear their name" is now one of two people facing attempted murder charges, police said Thursday.

Xavier Keshun King, 18, of Muscle Shoals and Jameson Hogans, 20, of Leighton are each charged with two counts of attempted murder. Tuscumbia Police said the two were identified as part of an investigation into a shooting near the intersection of Baker Boulevard and Elm Street.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at an apartment complex, where "witnesses said that two Black males in a red or maroon vehicle had driven by and fired multiple shots at them," according to Tuscumbia Police.

One of the witnesses identified one of the suspects, and it was that suspect that later visited the police station. Further investigation led to the identity of the other suspect, police said.

King and Hogans were booked and transferred to the Colbert County Jail.

