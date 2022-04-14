2 charged with attempted murder after Wednesday drive-by shooting at Tuscumbia apartment complex

A suspect who visited the Tuscumbia Police Department to "clear their name" is now one of two people facing attempted murder charges, police said Thursday.
Xavier Keshun King, 18, of Muscle Shoals and Jameson Hogans, 20, of Leighton are each charged with two counts of attempted murder. Tuscumbia Police said the two were identified as part of an investigation into a shooting near the intersection of Baker Boulevard and Elm Street.
The shooting was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at an apartment complex, where "witnesses said that two Black males in a red or maroon vehicle had driven by and fired multiple shots at them," according to Tuscumbia Police.
One of the witnesses identified one of the suspects, and it was that suspect that later visited the police station. Further investigation led to the identity of the other suspect, police said.
King and Hogans were booked and transferred to the Colbert County Jail.