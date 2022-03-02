2 charged in Limestone County check forgery investigation

Two men face multiple charges after the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a home security camera caught them in the act of making forged checks.
Sheriff's office investigators had been looking into complaints about forged checks being cashed at local businesses. A tip led them to a residence in the 18,000 block of Coffman Road.
Video from a home security camera inside the home showed the production of forged checks, and a search located forged checks, stolen identities and check-counterfeiting tools.
On Feb. 25, the sheriff's office arrested Adam Troy Chambers, 35, of Elkmont and Heath Allen Griffin, 39, of Athens.
Both were charged with forgery, trafficking in stolen identities, and three counts of possession of forgery device/tools.
They are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center, each with a $15,000 bond.