2 charged in Lawrence County theft, drugs investigation; 1 leads deputies on chase before arrest

A months-long, multiagency investigation into thefts and illegal drug activity in Lawrence County ended in charges for two people this week, with one leading deputies on a chase before his arrest, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said investigators had obtained warrants for 19-year-old Natasha Nicole Haynes of Hillsboro and 29-year-old William Austin Dial of Trinity as part of the investigation. On Monday, Haynes was found and arrested without incident on one count each of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree theft and first-degree robbery.
Court records show those charges stem from a December 2021 incident in which Haynes helped an unidentified man steal a Dodge Charger with someone inside. A complaint filed in Lawrence County District Court says the man pulled a handgun on the victim, then Haynes grabbed the victim’s arm and said they were going to rob the victim.
When the man hit the victim with the gun, the victim jumped from the vehicle “and fled for his life through a wooded area,” letting Haynes and the man leave in the Charger, the complaint reads.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the day after Haynes’ arrest, agents attempted to pull Dial over for a traffic stop. Instead, “a short pursuit occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.
Dial tried to drive off the road and into a field but hit a tree, according to the sheriff’s office, who said Dial then climbed through the vehicle’s sunroof and began running through a wooded bluff area. He was caught shortly after and arrested.
The sheriff’s office said Dial had illegal narcotics in his possession at the time of his arrest and active felony warrants. He is also charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Additional arrests are expected.