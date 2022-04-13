2 charged in Lauderdale County church burglaries; suspect still sought in Liberty Baptist theft

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection with burglaries at two churches.
Hunter Blake Harrison is charged with two counts each of burglary, theft of property, and criminal mischief. That’s one charge of each for crimes at Center Star Methodist Church and People’s Church, according to the sheriff’s office.
Devin Gene Newton, 20, of Rogersville is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of fourth-degree theft and one count of fourth-degree receiving stolen property. The sheriff's office said investigators determined he participated in the burglaries with Harrison.
Liberty suspect still sought
Elsewhere in Lauderdale County, another church was burglarized, and the sheriff's office is asking the public's help in finding the person responsible.
Liberty Baptist Church's surveillance cameras show a man in a Lakers hat and Nike tennis shoes attempting to spray paint the camera before hitting it with the can of spray paint. The suspect then took a trailer that is extremely important to the church.
On the trailer's interior are signatures from the friends of three teenage church members who were killed in a car crash in 2018. Inv. Matt Burbank said the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information — even if it's just a location for the trailer's signed walls — to call 256-760-5772 or email mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov.
All calls will remain confidential, Burbank said.
Watch the security video here and here.
