2 charged in Jackson County drug search

Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Sandra Darlene Walden, 66, and Alice Rachel Cobb, 42, both of Section were detained during the search. Walden was charged with trafficking a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,500.
Cobb was charged with a bond revocation, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has no bond.