2 charged in Athens drug arrests

Two Athens men were caught by police during separate Valentine’s Day arrests.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, its narcotics unit and the Athens Police Department arrested:
- Brennan Brownlow, 26, on a possession of a controlled substance (540 Alprazolam pills) charge. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
- Sheldon Hobbs, 54, on charges of tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude, and drug trafficking (methamphetamine). He is currently in the detention center on a $102,000 bond.