2 charged after shooting investigation leads to manhunt in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after a manhunt connected to a shooting.
Deputies on Sunday responded to a residence in the 2,500 block of Eleven-Forty Road after receiving a call regarding shots fired. They determined that unknown subjects had fired multiple rounds into a residence from a vehicle.
The lone occupant of the residence was found to have a minor injury sustained during the shooting.
On Wednesday, investigators identified a vehicle and several persons of interest related to that shooting.
That vehicle was spotted about 4 p.m. near Horseshoe Bend and Swearengin Road. When a deputy tried to stop it, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle took off. Once it stopped, a man got out and ran into nearby woods while a woman remained inside the vehicle.
Deputies identified the woman as Francis Nicole Moore, AKA Nikki Johnson, 34 of Grant.
The man who ran away was identified as Daniel Ryan Long, 33, of Albertville.
Investigators learned Long was supposedly armed with a handgun and began a search. He was found hiding in an overgrown field a couple hours later and taken into custody.
Moore was arrested and charged with attempting to elude. She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies said they found meth and a syringe when she got to the jail.
The sheriff’s office said drug paraphernalia was found near where Long ran into the woods. He was charged with attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The vehicle was impounded related to the shooting investigation.
At this time, no charges have been filed regarding the shooting incident; however, both Moore and Long remain persons of interest in that case, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.
The Albertville and Grant police departments, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Grant and Swearengin fire departments assisted with the arrests.