2 charged after shooting investigation leads to manhunt in Marshall County

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of norther Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several consecutive episodes of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Tennessee Valley from today through Friday morning. High atmospheric moisture content will exist throughout the period, leading to a risk for locally heavy rainfall and flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&