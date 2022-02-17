2 charged after more than a pound of meth found hidden in Lauderdale County vehicle

Two people face multiple charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found during a Lauderdale County traffic stop and home search on Wednesday.
The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force reports it and the Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Safe Street Task Force had been monitoring a residence in the 300 block of Rocky Ford Lane in Florence.
Cory Houston Burbank, 38, and Kimberly Marie Hatfield, 31, had been identified as suspects in the house, according to a news release from the task force.
They left the house and were taken into custody after a traffic stop that included the help of a Florence K9 officer.
More than a pound of meth, two handguns, marijuana, scales and more than $1,600 were found hidden in the car, the task force said. More meth, marijuana, scales, and guns were found in the residence.
Burbank was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, and having a pistol without a permit.
Hatfield was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, and having a pistol without a permit.
More arrests and charges are expected, said Chuck Hearn, task force director.