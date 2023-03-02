2 ‘career offenders’ linked to Alabama, Tennessee crime spree

Two people are in custody after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says it linked them to crimes in Alabama and Tennessee.
The department arrested Henry Dwayne Thompson and Teresa Baker on Tuesday after a brief foot chase. Both were referred to as “career offenders” by the department.
According to the department, both are suspected in numerous thefts in Madison County in Alabama and Giles and Lincoln counties in Tennessee.
Deputies said the pair avoided capture by darting between counties and state lines. The two are suspected in stealing trailers, campers and vehicles from all three counties. Three vehicles, two trailers and a camper have been recovered in Lincoln County.
Sheriff Murray Blackwelder and his administration praised all the officers and investigators for their work on this case and complimented Madison and Giles counties for their assistance and cooperation.
Both are being held without bond.
The department has not released all the charges faced by both suspects. This story will be updated when it does.