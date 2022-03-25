 Skip to main content
2 brothers arrested in Scottsboro after search reveals pot, pills, crack cocaine, meth in home

  • Updated
John Allen Leightner, Timothy Mark Leightner Jr.

John Allen Leightner, left, and Timothy Mark Leightner Jr. were arrested this week after law enforcement found a large amount of controlled substances in a Scottsboro home, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Two brothers are facing multiple drug charges after a residential search in Scottsboro uncovered several illegal substances in their home, as well as materials for reselling them, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said members of its narcotics unit joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to search a home on Lemon Street on Monday. During the search, the sheriff’s office said investigators found about 142 grams of methamphetamine, about 84 grams of crack cocaine, about 20 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin.

Leightner drug bust 2

Pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and marijuana were found in a Scottsboro home this week, along with drug paraphernalia and packaging materials. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said two brothers were arrested in connection to the find.

“Additionally, drug paraphernalia and packaging material were located, which indicted the resale of these controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The search also ended with the arrests of 31-year-old John Allen Leightner of Scottsboro and 33-year-old Timothy Mark Leightner Jr. of Albian, Michigan. The sheriff’s office identified the two as brothers.

Leightner drug bust

Drug paraphernalia and packaging material were found along with pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and marijuana in a Scottsboro home this week. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said two brothers were arrested in connection to the drug bust.

Each is charged with the following:

  • Drug trafficking (methamphetamine)
  • Drug trafficking (crack cocaine)
  • Possession with intent to distribute (cocaine)
  • Unlawful possession of controlled substances (oxycodone)
  • Unlawful possession of controlled substances (hydrocodone)
  • Unlawful possession of controlled substances (amphetamine)
  • Unlawful possession of controlled substances (clonazepam)
  • Unlawful possession of controlled substances (psilocybin)
  • First-degree possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Leightner was released from the Jackson County Jail on $78,800 bond. John Leightner remains in the jail with bond also set at $78,800.

