2 brothers arrested in Scottsboro after search reveals pot, pills, crack cocaine, meth in home

Two brothers are facing multiple drug charges after a residential search in Scottsboro uncovered several illegal substances in their home, as well as materials for reselling them, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said members of its narcotics unit joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to search a home on Lemon Street on Monday. During the search, the sheriff’s office said investigators found about 142 grams of methamphetamine, about 84 grams of crack cocaine, about 20 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin.
“Additionally, drug paraphernalia and packaging material were located, which indicted the resale of these controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The search also ended with the arrests of 31-year-old John Allen Leightner of Scottsboro and 33-year-old Timothy Mark Leightner Jr. of Albian, Michigan. The sheriff’s office identified the two as brothers.
Each is charged with the following:
- Drug trafficking (methamphetamine)
- Drug trafficking (crack cocaine)
- Possession with intent to distribute (cocaine)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (oxycodone)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (hydrocodone)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (amphetamine)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (clonazepam)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (psilocybin)
- First-degree possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Timothy Leightner was released from the Jackson County Jail on $78,800 bond. John Leightner remains in the jail with bond also set at $78,800.