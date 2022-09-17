2 arrested with large amount of fentanyl in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents found a large amount of fentanyl powder and purple fentanyl while conducting a search warrant Thursday.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said more than 125 grams of fentanyl were located at a home in the 400 block of Kirkman Street in Florence.
Scales, a lot of residue, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills and strips, marijuana, cocaine and packaging commonly used for distributing fentanyl were also found in the home.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Travian Stover and 25-year-old Tyrecca Thompson were arrested.
They each face charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said additional charges and arrests are anticipated following this investigation.