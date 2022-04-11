2 arrested on trafficking charges in DeKalb County drug bust

Two people are facing multiple drug charges each after a search of their residence in Henagar revealed methamphetamine, firearms and drug paraphernalia, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a DeKalb County interdiction agent, sheriff's investigators and officers with the Henagar and Sylvania police departments worked together for the search Friday on Longview Drive.
There, they found 143 grams of methamphetamine, three firearms and items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Jennifer Noel Lawson, 37, of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in any illegal drug.
Justin Wade Bass, 25, of Henagar, was arrested on the same charges, as well as for three warrants for failure to appear on previous charges.
They remained Monday in the DeKalb County Jail with bond set at $60,500 each.
The case is still being investigated, and the sheriff's office said additional charges could be pending.