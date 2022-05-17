2 arrested on multiple drug charges after DeKalb County traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested on multiple charges Monday after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said agents with the office's narcotics unit stopped the vehicle near Alabama 68 and Interstate 59 in Collinsville. During the stop, agents seized "approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency," the sheriff's office said.
Jacob Matthew Scott, 27, of Collinsville and Krystle Nicole Croft, 36, of Dawson were each arrested and charged with trafficking in an illegal drug, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
They remained Tuesday in the DeKalb County Jail with bond set at $61,500 each.