2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after searches at 2 Decatur residences reveal meth, pot

Two Decatur men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after law enforcement served search warrants at two homes in the city Thursday.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, along with marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
Jail records show Edward Leonar Raybon, 51, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, while 31-year-old Eddie Reggie Sears is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.
Both remain in the Morgan County Jail as of Friday evening. Raybon's bond is set at $500,000; Sears' is $300,000.