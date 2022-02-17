 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 21 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS,
RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

2 arrested on drug-related charges after search of Hollywood home

  • 0

The search of a home on Nathan Street in Hollywood has resulted in drug-related charges for two men, including drug trafficking for one of them, police said.

Hollywood Police said three officers were joined by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit for the search Wednesday. Inside the home, they found 50 grams of methamphetamine, 16 scheduled pills and five prescription pills, police said.

Charles Eric Dunn, 41, of Hollywood, and George Gragary Dunn, 38, also of Hollywood, were arrested.

Charles Dunn is charged with loitering in a drug house, while George Dunn is charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Dunn remains in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $500. George Dunn was released Thursday on $32,500 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you