2 arrested on drug-related charges after search of Hollywood home

The search of a home on Nathan Street in Hollywood has resulted in drug-related charges for two men, including drug trafficking for one of them, police said.
Hollywood Police said three officers were joined by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit for the search Wednesday. Inside the home, they found 50 grams of methamphetamine, 16 scheduled pills and five prescription pills, police said.
Charles Eric Dunn, 41, of Hollywood, and George Gragary Dunn, 38, also of Hollywood, were arrested.
Charles Dunn is charged with loitering in a drug house, while George Dunn is charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Dunn remains in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $500. George Dunn was released Thursday on $32,500 bond.