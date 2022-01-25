2 arrested in Limestone County, including Toney man with warrant for trafficking in fentanyl

A Toney man has been arrested on multiple charges from Huntsville, Limestone County and Madison County, as well as new charges after he tried to throw drugs in the yard when police arrived, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson said Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators alerted Limestone County investigators to the possibility that 32-year-old William Allen Branson was in their county. Branson had several warrants for his arrest, according to Williamson, “including a warrant for trafficking in fentanyl.”
Branson and a woman were found sitting in a car Jan. 21 in the 18000 block of Menefee Road. When investigators arrived and blocked the car, Branson got out of the car and began dumping fentanyl in the yard, Williamson said.
“Once in custody, Branson provided several false names to investigators, used a false birthday and false Social Security number,” Williamson said. “The female in the car, later identified as Eliza Leigh Bass, also had several warrants.”
Branson is now charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and felony obstruction of justice using a false identity, in addition to the counts that were listed on his outstanding warrants. He remains in the Limestone County Jail with bond set at $9,500.
Bass has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was released from the jail on $1,000 bond.
“I’m proud of our investigators and their work to properly identify the suspect and safely remove the dangerous drug, fentanyl, from our community,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “I want to thank Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and quickly sharing this information with our investigators. The relationships with our local agencies will always be crucial in helping each of us to keep our communities safe.”