2 arrested in Jackson County; police find evidence of drugs sold from residence on Humphrey Lane

A man and woman from Hollywood, Alabama were arrested for multiple drug-related charges.
Sammy Joe Batey, 41, and Annie Carol Johnson, 46, were both booked into the Jackson County Jail Saturday.
These arrests came as a result of Hollywood police officers and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a search warrant on Humphrey Lane in Hollywood Saturday afternoon.
According to the Hollywood Police Department, officers located a host of narcotics, firearms, and evidence reflecting the sale of narcotics from the residence, which included 48.6 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture.
“Drugs are no longer for sale on Humphrey Lane. If you do evil in Hollywood, or if your evil acts affect the people of Hollywood in any way, we’re coming. It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, but we’re coming,” said Hollywood Police Department Chief Travis Stevens.
Batey’s bond was set at $37,000.
Johnson’s bond was set at $34,500, and jail records show she was released Sunday.