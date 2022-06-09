 Skip to main content
2 arrested in Jackson County after welfare check leads to discovery of drugs in home with infant

A man and woman are facing child endangerment and drug charges after being found in a home in Bryant with methamphetamine, marijuana and an 11-month-old.

Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said deputies searched a home on Jackson County Road 92 after receiving a request for a welfare check. 

There, they found evidence of drugs being used and sold in the home with the infant present. 

Easton Drake Hamilton, 22, and Kaleigh Starr Cantrell, 23, were each arrested and charged with the following: chemical endangerment of a child, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $13,500 each. Records show Cantrell was released on bond from the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday, while Hamilton remained behind bars as of Thursday.

