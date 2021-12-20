2 arrested in case of bitten Morgan County deputy; warrants obtained for 3rd individual

Two men have been arrested and warrants have been obtained for a third man after a Morgan County deputy had part of his ear bitten off while responding to a call, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office announced via social media Monday that 57-year-old Marty Alan Link and 32-year-old Justin Lee Link, both of Baileyton, were each charged with obstructing governmental operations. The elder Link was arrested Dec. 16, while the younger Link turned himself in Dec. 17.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has warrants for a third man, 35-year-old Joshua Martin Link of Baileyton, for first-degree assault. The department said they are aware of his location and are not searching for him at this time, but Joshua Link had not been formally arrested as of Monday afternoon.
The deputy had joined others in responding to a call Dec. 14 to help medical personnel who were on the scene of a psychiatric call on Double S Mountain Road in the Baileyton area. A struggle ensued between the deputy and a suspect, during which the suspect bit part of the deputy’s ear off.
The deputy was transported to an area hospital for treatment and may have to undergo reconstructive surgery in the future after it was determined the removed portion of ear could not be reattached.