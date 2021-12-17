2 arrested for cruelty to animals in Jackson County after dogs found dead, in poor conditions

Two men face multiple counts each of cruelty to animals after deputies found several dogs in poor conditions at a home in Rosalie, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Austin Luke Huskey, 22, and Albert Isaiah Character, 51, were arrested Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said deputies were called to a home on Jackson County Road 83 about animals being neglected.
At the home, deputies found three dead puppies and six dogs who were alive but in poor condition, Phillips said. Huskey and Character were determined to be the owners.
Huskey was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and has since been released on $3,000 bond. Character was charged with four counts and released on $4,000 bond.
Phillips said the six dogs who were rescued from the home were taken to the county animal shelter.