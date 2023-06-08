2 arrested following multiple vehicle burglaries in Madison County

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two Huntsville residents were arrested following an investigation into numerous vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout the week.
Trenton Rodgers, 18, and a juvenile were arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
On Wednesday, Sheriff’s detectives observed a vehicle that matched a vehicle stolen from one of the residences. After attempting to pull the vehicle over, a car chase ensued as the driver tried to flee from police.
Police say the pursuit ended in North Huntsville with multiple people running from the stolen vehicle.
Detectives recovered the stolen vehicle along with property from the reported vehicle burglaries.
Rodgers and the juvenile were identified as the suspects in several vehicle burglaries that occurred in Madison County, police say.
Detectives also located evidence at the scene of the arrests that were reported stolen from vehicles from earlier in the week.
Police expect more arrests.