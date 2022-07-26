2 arrested at Limestone County business after allegations of illegal catalytic converter sales

After multiple reports that a Limestone County business might be illegally purchasing catalytic converters, investigators decided to check the business out for themselves — and now two people at the business are facing charges.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said L&C Converters in Athens "operates as a secondary metal recycler purchasing catalytic converters." However, those purchases are only legal if done with the right documentation, and not doing so is a Class B felony.
The sheriff's office said members of its criminal investigation division and narcotics unit visited the area July 21 and watched as converters were exchanged for cash.
During this time, two investigators spotted 41-year-old Gary Joseph Swearinger of Hazel Green delivering converters to the business' owner, 46-year-old Jimmy Lee Free Jr. of Athens.
Swearinger had a warrant with Athens Police Department, according to the sheriff's office, and was also found to have marijuana, methamphetamine, pills and fentanyl with him at the business.
Investigators also saw 36 catalytic converters in plain view. The sheriff's office said Free did not have documentation for any of them.
Free was arrested and charged with 36 counts of purchase without verifiable documentation by secondary metals recycler and two counts of probation violation. He remains in the Limestone County Detention Center with bond set at $180,000.
Swearinger faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. He was released from the detention center on $8,500 bond.
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said the July 21 incident brings the total to six people arrested in a two-week period on a combined 131 charges related to stealing catalytic converters.