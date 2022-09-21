2 arrested after shooting, assault in Florence Tuesday night

Two victims are recovering and two men are in jail after a spree of violence in Florence Tuesday night.
It happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Florence Police arrested Steven Keeton and Brandon Cochran and charged them both with shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree assault. Keeton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The arrests come after police say a vehicle traveling in the area of Colorado Street was hit intentionally by a pickup truck.
According to police, one of the victims, a passenger in the car, got out and ran. Police say Cochran and Keeton caught up to the man and beat him.
When the female victim began to drive away, police say she was shot at. A bullet, fired by Cochran, grazed her.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Kansas Avenue.
Police are still trying to determine why the assaults and shooting happened in the first place.