2 arrested after robbery leaves 1 shot, 1 stabbed at Huntsville apartment complex

Two people have been arrested after a late-night robbery Sunday left one person shot and another stabbed at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville.
According to police on scene, HPD received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday of a person possibly shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound and another with a stab wound. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
Shortly after arriving on scene, officers located a vehicle of interest. It's then, officers said, that they got into a brief foot pursuit. One person was apprehended and taken into custody.
A second person was later arrested. Police said 20-year-old Osama Simpson is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, and was booked into the Madison County Jail in lieu of $90,000 bond.
Kevon Hunter, 22, was charged with first-degree robbery and booked into the same jail in lieu of $60,000 bond.
As of Monday morning, investigators believe a verbal altercation led to the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.