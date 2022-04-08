2 arrested after Morgan County drug bust reveals marijuana, methamphetamine in home

A Union Hill man and woman each face drug-related charges after a weekslong investigation led to a search March 31 of a residence in the 100 block of Lenox Lane.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said drug enforcement agents found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items at the residence, including syringes, smoking pipes and scales.
Ronald Richard Morgan, 60, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beth Anne Hightower, 48, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail but were not listed as inmates as of Friday.