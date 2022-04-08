 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

2 arrested after Morgan County drug bust reveals marijuana, methamphetamine in home

Morgan County drug bust

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office executes a search warrant March 31 at a residence in the 100 block of Lenox Lane in Union Hill. Two people were arrested after drugs and paraphernalia were found in the home.

A Union Hill man and woman each face drug-related charges after a weekslong investigation led to a search March 31 of a residence in the 100 block of Lenox Lane.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said drug enforcement agents found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items at the residence, including syringes, smoking pipes and scales.

Ronald Richard Morgan, 60, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beth Anne Hightower, 48, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail but were not listed as inmates as of Friday.

