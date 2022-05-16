2 arrested after marijuana, cocaine, meth, pills found in Huntsville drug bust

Two men have been arrested on multiple drug charges after a search revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, cocaine and more in their possession, the Madison County Sheriff's Office announced.
The search took place Friday in the 3100 block of Wood Valley Drive in Huntsville. Madison County Sheriff's Office said investigators with the office's narcotics unit worked with the street crimes unit and SWAT to search the location.
There, they found about 4 pounds of marijuana, 21 ounces of methamphetamine, 13 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, ecstasy pills, Adderall pills, five firearms and $8,599 in U.S. currency, according to the sheriff's office.
Curtis Cawthorn and Martez Cawthorn were arrested. They are each charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), drug trafficking (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at $107,500 each.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.