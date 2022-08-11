 Skip to main content
2 arrested after Limestone County traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, pot, fentanyl

  • Updated
David Eugene Johnson - Ashley Kay Fadell

David Eugene Johnson, left, and Ashley Kay Fadell

An Athens man and woman are facing drug trafficking and other charges after they were allegedly caught with multiple kinds of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped the pair on Garrett Road near U.S. 31. During the traffic stop, the driver — identified as 55-year-old David Eugene Johnson — tried to pass drugs to the passenger — identified as 33-year-old Ashley Kay Fadell — who then tried to hide them between her seat and the center console, the sheriff's office said. 

According to the sheriff's office, a search of the vehicle revealed two glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it, 45.9 grams of methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of fentanyl, five oxymorphone hydrochloride pills and 8 grams of marijuana. 

Limestone Co. drug bust

Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and more during a search Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Johnson and Fadell were each arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • Second-degree possession of marijuana;
  • Possession of a controlled substance; and
  • Two counts of drug trafficking.

Johnson also had a warrant for his arrest for revocation of bond related to one count of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Johnson and Fadell remained Thursday in the Limestone County Detention Center.

